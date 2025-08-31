Heat advisories in place for Labor Day in parts of the Central Coast

With warm temperatures expected for Labor Day, heat advisories are in effect for many interior communities.

Here's a look at the heat advisories in place across the Central Coast. In some places it is expected to expire around 6pm tonight, but in the interiors especially, the advisory will stick around through Labor Day.

There is also a Beach Hazard Statement still in effect through tomorrow, where dangerous rip currents will likely be present.

As for temperatures, conditions in most places will be similar to what we saw today. Here's a look at the highs you can expect in your community.

Most places are looking forward to a bit of a cool down in the extended forecast. There will be cooler temperatures coming your way on Wednesday, and cooling will continue into next weekend.