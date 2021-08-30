Heat advisory continues for the interior valleys Monday

Marine layer was deepening over the coastal regions Monday morning, which could be a trend that sticks around well into the afternoon. In some cases, if the fog is thick enough, drizzle will be a factor through the Monday morning commute.

The fog is back! Be sure to increase following distance and have those low beams on. We're seeing thicker fog through northern SB County and the SYV. #BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/owt8JgmSdD — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) August 30, 2021

Looking ahead to the afternoon, the heat is sticking around for the interior valleys as daytime highs teeter between the upper 90s and low 100s. It's important that locals in the inland valley communities limit time outside and stay hydrated throughout the day. As a result, a heat advisory will remain in place for the interior valleys through 9 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures along the coast will be much cooler and influenced by the marine layer. As a result, daytime highs will be closer to the low to upper 60s with gradual clearing taking place throughout the afternoon. As for the coastal valleys, temperatures will vary and range from the low 70s to the low 80s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, a trough of low pressure will be the start of a cool down for the inland valleys. In some scenarios, inland valley communities could see a temperature decrease of 15 degrees that will continue through Friday. While the temperature change won't be as drastic, the coastal valleys will also experience a cool down as temperatures make a return to the low to mid-70s range.