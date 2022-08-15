Heat advisory takes over the interiors, triple digits are here through the week

As previously thought, temperatures are forecast to hit advisory levels this week in the interiors. The first day of school for all the kidos was a hot one and will be followed with several more just like it. Remember to send your kids to school in cool, light colored clothing and lots of water.

The heat advisory covers the Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. It is in place from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday, temperatures up to 103 expected.

As that advisory lifts temperatures will drop a bit on Thursday as some on-shore flow returns to the area, but that does not mean the heat is gone. Temps will mainly drop into the lower 90's for those affected by the heat advisory.

Elsewhere, temperature wise, will still be above average. Places that are used to cooler temps should brace themselves for a little increase. The beaches in the lower 70's, and the coastal valleys in the mid 80's.

Other than the heat, the forecast is benign. Expect the usual overnight/early morning low clouds and fog throughout the beaches and valleys, even seeing a return in the marine layer south of point conception as well.