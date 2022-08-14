Heat is here, especially for the interiors!

Heat spread across the Central Coast, peaking into the triple digits for places like Paso Robles. Those hundreds are here to stay for the inland areas, at least through the weekend.

The surrounding areas will become cooler as you head to the water, the coolest areas being the beach communities which will sit in the upper 60's to low 70's. The Coastal Valleys inching closer to the 80's in places like San Luis Obsipo with daytime highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's.

Expect low clouds over night into the morning hours, before they clear out throughout the afternoon. Santa Maria will see some prominent marine influence throughout the extended period, the rest of the areas should see less cloud cover by midweek.

Other than heat, wind is the only other player in the forecast. The interiors and the South Coast will have the most prominent gusts overnight Saturday and Sunday. Through the morning and afternoon hours, the wind will subside. As of now speeds look to be just below advisory levels, but if that changes we will update and issue an advisory.

Besides the wind and heat, not much change through the next 7 days.