Heat is on. Thursday could see 105+ inland and some coastal valleys could see 100

A significant heatwave is set to impact the Central Coast from Wednesday through at least Friday, bringing potentially dangerous conditions. While patchy low clouds and fog may develop overnight and into the morning hours, sunny skies will dominate throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to start cooling slightly by the weekend, but even Sunday will remain several degrees above normal.

Intense Heat Expected Midweek

Wednesday will see a similar pattern of early morning low clouds and fog, but these will clear quickly.

The real concern, however, will be the rising temperatures. With weaker onshore flow and strengthening high pressure, temperatures are forecast to climb another 2 to 4 degrees. This warming trend, combined with warmer-than-normal overnight lows, will lead to excessive heat conditions across the region, excluding the beaches, which will still be 3 to 6 degrees above normal. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for most areas.

On Thursday, offshore flow will strengthen, resulting in even less cloud cover. This will likely be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures away from the coast ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. Coastal areas could see temperatures increase by 3 to 6 degrees, with some spots potentially experiencing up to an 8-degree rise. Heat advisories may also be issued for coastal sections.

Overnight Warmth and Sundowner Winds

Overnight lows in the valleys and interior areas will remain very warm, offering little relief from the heat. Some interior regions may only see lows in the 70s. Sundowner winds are expected each night across the southwestern Santa Barbara County coast, likely peaking in intensity on Thursday night when north-to-south pressure gradients are strongest.

Fire Weather Concerns

The excessively hot conditions, combined with low humidity, raise concerns for fire weather. Residents are urged to monitor local fire updates for further information.

Gradual Cooling Toward the Weekend

By Friday, the upper-level high pressure system will begin to weaken slightly, and gradients will trend back to onshore flow. While this will bring some cooling, it will only result in a 2 to 3-degree drop, which will not be enough to eliminate dangerous heat conditions. As a result, excessive heat warnings will continue through Friday.

Looking ahead, the upper-level high will slowly be pushed eastward by a large low-pressure system moving from the Gulf of Alaska toward the Pacific Northwest. Onshore flow is expected to gradually increase each day starting Saturday. Temperatures will drop by 3 to 6 degrees, which should be enough to end the heat warnings, although some heat advisories may still be necessary for certain mountain and interior sections. Additional cooling of 2 to 4 degrees is expected Sunday and Monday, with temperatures returning to near normal by Monday.

Continued Winds and Caution

Near-advisory level Sundowner winds are expected to continue Friday evening across the southwestern Santa Barbara County coast. Residents are advised to stay vigilant, especially those in wind-prone areas.

Stay informed and prepared for the upcoming heatwave by monitoring local weather updates and heeding any advisories or warnings issued by authorities.

