Heatwave persists through Labor Day weekend

Good morning Central Coast! We saw some cloud cover hovering over the beaches and coastal valleys through the mid-morning, but that is expected to dissipate before noon. Triple-digit heat is still expected in the interior valleys and is anticipated to continue through Tuesday. The Excessive Heat Warning expanded in the North County through 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7.

Record-breaking heat is anticipated and could bring about a lot of heat-related issues so please consider busting out the sunscreen and a hat. Consider drinking lots of water and checking the pavement temperature before walking your pets.

Paso Robles is expected to see a high of 111 degrees today, and that is expected to hold steady through Labor Day. We do expect large crowds for Labor Day - it is likely that more crowds will congregate on the beach for the cooler temperatures. Avila Beach could see 80 degrees today, but around 90 for Saturday and Sunday.

San Luis Obispo could see temperatures in the 90s Saturday through Tuesday with Santa Barbara seeing what is expected to be the warmest day on Sunday at around 90 degrees. For Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both, we expect low 80s for the latter half of the workweek as cooler temperatures begin to roll in. San Luis Obispo is expected to see mid-low 80s around that time with Paso Robles still showing some triple digits temperatures.

