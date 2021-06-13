Heatwave bringing triple digits inland this week

The gradual warming trend will continue throughout the Central Coast Sunday and into the week.

Winds are a big concern as well. A wind advisory will be in effect in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria at 6 pm on Sunday and will expire at 6 am on Monday. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 40 to 50 mph mainly west of Goleta and San Marcos pass.

A fire weather watch will be in effect for Southern Santa Barbara County from Monday evening through late Tuesday night.

With the winds and dry air mixture, an excessive heat watch is also set to begin Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

A significant heatwave will bring in temperatures to near-record levels.

Very hot temperatures are expected next week, especially inland, peaking Tuesday for the Coast and Wednesday and Thursday inland, with heat-related illness concerns.

Inland temperatures are set to reach triple digits by Wednesday. Paso Robles will be seeing temperatures as high as 108 degrees.

It’s not all bad news though, some cooling is expected near the coast starting on Wednesday. San Luis Obispo will be in the mid to high 80s by Wednesday.

