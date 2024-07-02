Heatwave Warning: Extreme temperatures inland get warmer and coastal areas will warm later this week

A significant heatwave is set to impact San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties into early next week. Residents should prepare for dangerously high temperatures, especially in inland areas.

Tomorrow and Beyond: What to Expect

Tuesday: Temperatures will begin to rise, with a slight warming trend. Coastal areas will see patchy dense fog during the night and early morning, but this will clear as the day progresses.

Wednesday: A more noticeable increase in temperatures is expected. Inland areas will warm up by 3 to 6 degrees, with the heatwave intensifying.

Thursday: Many inland areas seeing highs between 95 to 105 degrees, and some interior valleys and foothills reaching 105 to 115 degrees. Even coastal regions will experience significant warmth, with temperatures rising by 4 to 8 degrees above normal.

Heatwave Details

This heatwave is driven by a large, warm high-pressure system moving in from the west.

This system will compress the marine layer, leading to very warm conditions even near the coast. Inland areas will see the most extreme temperatures, with minimal cooling during the night. Overnight lows in some areas will only drop to the upper 70s or low 80s, offering little relief.

Warnings and Advisories

Heat warnings are already in place for most inland areas and valleys, extending until Monday. Additional heat advisories have been issued for coastal regions from Thursday to Sunday. Residents should take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated, and check on vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children.

Wind Conditions

Typical onshore winds are expected each afternoon and evening, affecting interior passes and canyons. Sundowner winds are possible along the Santa Barbara south coast on Thursday and Friday evenings, which could lead to rapid warming in those areas during the evening hours.

Looking Ahead

Friday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures potentially reaching 110-115 degrees in the interior, 100-105 in the valleys, and 90s in coastal regions. Beaches will also see highs in the 80s. Minimal cooling is forecast over the weekend, with temperatures remaining well above normal.

Long-term forecasts indicate that the high-pressure system may persist into next week, prolonging the heatwave, particularly in inland areas. Residents should remain vigilant and prepared for continued high temperatures.

Fire Risk

The combination of extreme heat, low humidity, and potential winds increases the risk of wildfires. Please stay informed about fire weather conditions and follow any advisories or evacuation orders issued by local authorities.

Stay safe, stay cool, and keep an eye on updates as this heatwave progresses.

