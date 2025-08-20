Heatwave will bring the warmest temps to the interior, hottest days Thursday & Friday

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

The heatwave begins today, and the hottest days this week will be on Thursday and Friday.

A high-pressure system is currently sitting over the Four Corners Region and is expected to intensify and increase daytime highs in California. The heatwave will continue through this weekend.

However, with low humidities, breezy local winds, and significant heat in place, this will increase the potential for wildfires.

Daytime highs on the Central Coast, a few miles inland from the beach, will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Triple-digit heat will be widespread across some of the interior valleys and lower mountains.

Weak onshore flow and minimal marine influence will bring another 3 to 6 degrees of warming to the area on Thursday.

Starting at noon, an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m., Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Locally, the cooler marine air has brought cooling to the coast today, but whatever cooling that does occur will not be enough to mitigate the extreme heat danger.

A Heat Advisory was also issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m., Friday, August 22, 2025.

A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 9 p.m., Saturday, August 23, 2025.

-Eddie