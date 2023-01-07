Heavy rain on track to pummel California once again

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

Rain is already on the heels of the Central Coast and ready to dump several inches over the next couple days.

Saturday night the first round of rain will wash over the area with pockets of moderate rain popping up through Sunday morning. Luckily, our weekend overall will be dry since majority of the rain is overnight. Rain will end by Sunday morning, apart from a few random sprinkles through the day. From this first system rain will be limited to about half and inch with the northern portions of SLO county getting the most at 1-2 inches.

More significant rain will hit starting Sunday night and last through Tuesday. This storm system will have two spurts of rain coming from two fronts. With those combined, rain accumulation will be

2-4" for most of SLO county, 1-3" for western Santa Barbara County with 3-5" for the Southcoast, and 4-6+" inches in the Santa Barbara County Mountains. I could see the isolated peaks there up to 8".

Very strong winds are likely again through Tuesday.

Temps once again will stay stagnant in the 50's to maybe low 60's. After Tuesday when the rain dies out we should be dry until another significant wet system approaches next weekend.