High pressure building should help some daytime highs this week

Good afternoon Central Coast, I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend!

Clouds once again were very slow to clear throughout Sunday which made our temps hover a bit cooler throughout the day, though we did see the 70's return for Paso and SLO. Things start changing more so on Monday as high pressure builds over the area and onshore flow weakens. Low clouds expected to clear earlier and helping temps warm up through Wednesday.

That little warming trend will peak on Wednesday, as will the offshore breeze which will help get us little warmer as well. Temps in the interiors will reach back up into the upper 80's, the coastal areas will see the mid 70s and beaches still the cool spot siting in the upper 60's to low 70's.

As for the extended period, that ridge that is bringing us elevated highs will start to break down as another low pressure system builds into the area. As that happens temperatures will start yet another subtle cooling trend that will span from Thursday through the weekend.