High pressure builds over the west Tuesday, which means temperatures continue to trend up

It will be another warm day for the central coast as daytime highs are expected to reach above-average levels. For the morning commute, expect mostly clear skies with the exception of fog that is building over Lompoc. By the late morning, most of the cloud cover will mix out and skies will be clear across the board.

Synoptically, a high-pressure system is building over the west which is resulting in warmer daytime highs. Along the coast, temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Closer to the coastal and inland valley communities, expect daytime highs to peak from the mid-70s to the low 80s. These temperatures are expected to stick around through Thursday before tapering off, however, even by Friday, some cities could still experience above-average daytime highs.

The winds are starting to back off slightly. Primarily shifting out of the northeast, peak wind speeds will range from 15-25 miles per hour Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will cool off to the 60s and 70s and be closer to seasonal norms.