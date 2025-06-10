High pressure warming up inland areas

Good afternoon, Central Coast!

This week, you can expect morning fog to clear up by the afternoon in most areas, with warm temperatures inland and cooler temperatures along the coast.

It's going to be a warm week for our friends in inland areas due to a high-pressure system, but near the coast, marine layer fog will keep areas cool.

Temperatures are expected to remain fairly stagnant throughout the week. Paso Robles in the 90s, San Luis Obispo in the lower 80s, Santa Maria in the lower 70s, and Santa Barbara in the mid-70s for the majority of the week.

Have a great week, Central Coast!