High pressure will crank up daytime highs this week, particularly over the inland valleys

High pressure is going to keep the inland valley communities warm for most of the week while coastal areas stay closer to the 60s and 70s.

Clouds and fog were filling in over the coast and into the coastal valleys Monday morning while northwesterly flow was keeping most of the Santa Ynez Valley clear of any stratus.

By the afternoon, expect daytime highs along the coast to stay between the upper 50s and upper 60s while coastal valley communities will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s. Both of these regions will experience morning clouds and fog that will mix out by the late morning. As for the inland valley communities, peak temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the low 90s with mostly clear skies.

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast Monday for Ventura and eastern Santa Barbara County mountains. Due to instability, there could be some cumulus cloud build-up through the afternoon. If thunderstorms do develop, there is a chance of dry lightning, as well as erratic winds.