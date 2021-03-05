High surf advisory will remain in place through the end of the weekend

It will be a mostly clear afternoon for the central coast. There will be some patchy fog throughout the morning drive, particularly over valley locations, such as the Santa Ynez Valley and San Luis Obispo. Most of the cloud cover will mix out by the afternoon making for a mostly sunny day.

At the coast, a high surf advisory will remain in place through Sunday morning for west facing beaches in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties. Breaking waves are expected to range from 10-12 feet with local sets up to 16 feet. The advisory will expire early Sunday morning.

A weak cold front will move in over the area late Friday through early Saturday morning, bringing a chance of rain to San Luis Obispo County. The system will be light and most of the area should be partly sunny by late morning with even more clearing heading into the afternoon. The passage of the front will bring gusty winds to the south coast region that could reach 35 miles per hour, which could be enough to prompt an advisory.

As for the rest of the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies through Monday before a rainy pattern is set to make way over the central coast Tuesday and Wednesday. As the event nears, there will be more details on the timing of the storm and how much rain it could produce.