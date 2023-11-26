High surf along the coast and freezing temperatures in our interior valleys

Good evening, Central Coast! It sure was a chilly morning especially for those interior valleys.

Paso Robles registered a low of 29 degrees this morning. Santa Ynez and Santa Maria also saw cool temperatures in the mid 30s.

We have a Freeze Warning in effect from 1 am to 8 am on Sunday in the Cuyama Valley and Southern Salinas Valley. We can expect frosted vehicle windshields and crops.

Subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees are possible.

Just a reminder, extended exposure to freezing temperatures can cause hypothermia for both people and animals.

These cooler conditions are the result of a low-pressure system that rolled in a couple of days ago and is now east of us.

Our highs were pretty mild across the board with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Cambria saw a high of 60 degrees and 66 was the high for Paso Robles.

It was a bit warmer in Santa Barbara with a high of 69 degrees. San Luis Obispo took the lead with a high of 72 degrees.

Let’s turn our attention to our beaches! We have a High Surf Advisory and a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until Monday morning.

This is mainly impacting beaches in SLO County and northern Santa Barbara County.

We can expect large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet with dangerous rip currents on Sunday. On Monday, there is potential for elevated surf of 6 to 9 feet.

Winds didn’t cause much trouble on Saturday. The peak wind speed for today in Santa Ynez was 22 mph. For Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Paso Robles, it was around 10 mph.

However, southerly winds are expected to pick up on Sunday. These are not advisory level winds, though.

Temperatures won’t change too much in the next 2 days. Our beaches and interiors are holding onto the mid to upper 60s while our coastal valleys are expected to remain in the 70s.

We are tracking the potential for some rain midweek. Models are showing some possibilities for Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, we could see a weak storm or two sometime between Wednesday and the first weekend of December.

Our seven-day forecast is showing low 70s and 60s across the board. We can expect a slight dip in temperatures starting on Tuesday. I do want to point out the lows for Paso Robles, which are leaning towards low 30s for most of the week.

Even cooler temperatures are expected starting on Friday with upper 50s for Paso Robles.

