High tide and rain dominated the forecast, but more rain chances are on the way

We had some pretty active weather today along the Central Coast especially at our beaches with waves hitting around 13 ft this evening.

We still have a Coastal Flood Warning and a High Surf Warning in effect until 10 PM. You can expect life-threatening rip currents and15 to 20 ft waves in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Another big element in our forecast on Saturday was the on and off rain seen across the area. San Luis Obispo County recorded more significant rain totals than Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara recorded 0.66” of rain in the last 24 hours. The rain total for Los Alamos was 1.20” and for Lompoc, it was1.36”.

Places in San Luis Obispo County saw over two inches of rain in the last 24 hours. Pismo Beach recorded 2.36” while San Luis Obispo saw 1.49”.

This system is already southeast of us, but there is still a possibility for scattered showers overnight.

The remaining moisture is helping bring in more clouds and fog as we head into Sunday.

Temperatures on Saturday remained mild with highs mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cambria saw a high of 59 degrees, 61 degrees was the high for Paso Robles and Shandon. Santa Barbara recorded a high of 66 degrees.

Lows were not too bad with most places recording 50s. Cambria saw a low of 59 degrees. Cuyama had a low of 48 degrees while Paso Robles had a low of 50.

Our weather pattern is showing potential for scattered showers Sunday night, but we are expecting a break until Wednesday. We could see significant rain midweek and then potential for another round next weekend.

Our outlook for Jan. 7, 2024- Jan. 13, 2024 is showing wetter and cooler than average conditions, so keep those jackets and umbrellas handy!

New Year’s Eve is expecting mild conditions with lots of 50s and 60s. In the interiors, we are starting the day in the low 40s and warming up to 57 degrees by 1 pm.

Coastal Valleys are expecting 50 degrees in the morning and warming up to 60 degrees by 3 pm. The rain icons are only to highlight the potential for some scattered showers if any.

The Southcoast also in the low 50s and going up to 61 degrees by the afternoon hours.

West beaches are expecting little to no change throughout the day with 54 degrees at 7 AM and 59 degrees by 3 pm.

Our seven-day forecast is looking at cool temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Days to be on the lookout are Wednesday and Saturday because models are showing that more rain chances could be headed to the Central Coast.

Enjoy your last weekend of 2023!