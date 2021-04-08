High wind warning issued for Santa Barbara County Thursday night through Saturday morning

The strong northerly and northwesterly winds are continuing on Thursday for the central coast.

In the last 24 hours, wind speeds reached upwards of 50 miles per hour over the hills of Gaviota and Refugio. The gusty winds are going to ramp up, even more, Thursday as a high wind warning will go into effect for the same portions of the south coast region that are currently under a wind advisory. Under the warning, northerly to northwesterly winds could reach 60 miles per hour through the start of the weekend.

It's #FridayJunior and we are in store for more gusty winds. Take a look at the peak wind speeds from the last 24 hours. Gaviota Hills clocked 57 mph! Expect these blustery conditions to continue through the start of your weekend#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/qYBJLDy1qy — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) April 8, 2021

Temperatures are going to remain right around or just above seasonal averages. At the coast, daytime highs will peak in the mid-to-upper 60s range while most coastal valley areas will stay between the upper 60s and low 70s. As for the interior valleys, daytime highs will be between the mid-to-upper 70s. This slight warming trend will continue through the start of the weekend before temperatures begin to trend down at the start of next week.