Hot temperatures are taking a break this weekend

A weak low-pressure system is helping cool things down in the Central Coast, but Friday still brought warm temperatures in the inland areas.

Paso Robles had a high of 94 degrees while Santa Ynez stayed in the upper 80s with a high of 88 degrees.

Coastal valleys woke up to a sun-cloud mix with things clearing up in San Luis Obispo and warming things up to a high of 77 degrees.

Santa Maria got a glimpse of sun before dealing with stubborn clouds, which helped temperatures cool down to the 70s.

The beaches dealt with dense overnight fog and early morning clouds. As usual, Morro Bay stayed on the cooler barely holding on to the 60s. Clouds rolled back in the afternoon. Pismo Beach and Santa Barbara also saw that marine layer take over, but the sun managed to come out in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Patchy, foggy conditions will persist across the Central Coast this weekend, which will bring along some morning clouds that will push further into the inland areas.

The big change will begin on Saturday with temperatures dropping below normal.

Most areas will see a drop of five degrees, but the interior valleys will see a more dramatic change.

Paso Robles and Santa Ynez will drop to the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The coastal valleys will stay in the mid 60s while north coast beaches will hold on to the 50s.

Santa Barbara will continue to stay in the 70s thanks to that persisting fog-cloud cycle.

Taking a look at the seven-day forecast, a warm up is expected to make a comeback. Triple digits are expected to return on Wednesday for the inland areas.

While that happens, enjoy some mild temperatures in the interior valleys and cooler ones near the coast.