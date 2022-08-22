Hottest day headed our way, Heat advisory added for the interiors

Things got hot all over the interiors, with highs launching into the triple digits. As expected a heat advisory has been issued, meaning temperatures will be bordering on dangerously hot for inland SLO county and SB county.

That heat advisory is in place starting Tuesday morning and will last through that same evening. Temperatures as high as 98 to 102 expected. Drink plenty of fluids and remember to send the kids to school with water and cool clothing, if you live in an area affected by this heat.

As for the rest of the areas, temperatures will be warm, but bearable. Many of the coastal valleys will tap out in the lower 80's and many beaches will see day time highs in the low 70's.

After Tuesday the weather starts to take a turn back to cooler conditions. Unfortunately the interiors wont see too much of a difference, still sitting i the 90's but as for everyone else, temperatures will be back down below average for the first time in a while.

Thursday will look very similar to Wednesday, either continuing the cooling rend or staying stagnant. The closer we get to the weekend the farther east the ridge moves and a trough will replace it. , Meaning temps will continue to drop. Temperatures will be 3-5 degrees cooler each day through the weekend.

For many places that means beaches back to the 50's, coastal valleys in the upper 60's to low 70's and interiors still the hot spot in the low 90's to upper 80's.

