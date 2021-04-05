Increasing cloud cover and gusty winds to start off the week

An area of low pressure and onshore flow is bringing cooler weather to the central coast Monday.

Ahead of the afternoon, most coastal areas can expect some degree of cloud cover through the morning commute. Pockets of lower-level fog were also showing up on fog product imagery over Lompoc, Santa Maria Valley, San Luis Obispo, and portions of Paso Robles and San Miguel.

Partly cloudy skies will likely linger along the coastal areas and over the coastal valley through the afternoon. At the same time, these regions will also experience temperatures below seasonal norms. Temperatures along the coast will range from the upper 50s to the low 60s, while most coastal valley regions will struggle to get past the mid-60s. It will be a different story for the inland valleys, where temperatures are still set to reach the low to mid-70s Monday.

For the south coast region, a wind advisory will remain in place until Tuesday morning as northerly and northwesterly flow increases. Wind gusts were clocking in at 50 miles per hour at 3 a.m. from Gaviota to Refugio. While these wind speeds are expected to decrease just below the advisory level through the afternoon, they are set to ramp up again heading into Monday night.