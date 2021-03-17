Increasing cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures Wednesday

It will be a mild weather day for the central coast. The main difference will be the gradual increase in cloud cover throughout the afternoon, coupled with mild winds that will likely stay below 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures along the coast will continue to range from the 50s to the 60s with cooler conditions along the north coast. Over valley locations, daytime highs will mainly range from the low to mid-60s.

We have a pretty mild day ahead of us with increasing cloud cover and daytime highs from the upper 50s to mid-60s. A cold front is still on track to make way over the Central Coast Thursday, which could result in light rain. More details on @KSBY!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/u8R3hO4Qc3 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 17, 2021

This weather pattern will continue through Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that is set to move in over the area Thursday night. As a result, the coast could experience light rain through early Friday. Rainfall estimates will be on the lighter side, capping out close to 0.25''. The trough of low pressure will continue to dig into the region Friday and causing northerly gradients to increase, which means gusty northwesterly winds could increase across the south coast.