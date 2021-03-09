Increasing cloud cover will be followed by a chance of afternoon showers ahead of more rain Tuesday night

There are some significant changes on the way in the forecast. A low-pressure system that has been staged right off the coast of Oregon is going to make a shift over Northern California Tuesday, which means there will be increased cloud cover, cooler daytime highs, and a chance of rain as early as 12 p.m. for San Luis Obispo County. Winds are expected to shift out of the south and gust up to 25 miles per hour.

It's rain day! We're starting off slow and steady with some mid-high level stratus that will be followed by a chance of rain through the afternoon. Rain rates are expected to intensify tonight-Wed. More details on Daybreak, join me!#BeonKSBY #CAWX #CentralCoastWX pic.twitter.com/M8mHFnxyar — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 9, 2021

Although the rain will start out fairly mild, the rain rates are expected to intensify Tuesday evening through most of Wednesday. As the cold upper-low continues its path, the central coast could experience thunderstorms, hail, and waterspouts. Rainfall amounts will vary, with higher amounts towards the mountains and foothills. Right now, rainfall estimates are between 0.75'' and 1.75''.

Another factor in this storm will be snow levels. It's likely that snow levels will drop to 2,500 feet across the mountains and foothills, which means multiple rural regions could experience snow Tuesday night through Wednesday. Some San Luis Obispo County areas around 2,500 feet include Highway 58, Syncline Grade, Cypress Mountain Road north of Santa Rosa Creek Road, and Highway 166, Reyes Station Summit, to Maricopa.

For Santa Barbara County, Gaviota Peak could also likely see snow, as well as Bald Mountain.