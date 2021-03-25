Menu

Increasing clouds Thursday will be coupled with gusty winds along the south coast

MC Chavez
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 25, 2021
The clouds are back Thursday and so are the winds. A dry cold front passing over the Central Coast Thursday will bring cloudy skies that could produce light drizzle through the morning commute.

Just behind the cold front will be gusty northwesterly winds. While most of the central coast will experience wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, the south coast region will remain under a wind advisory through 3 a.m. Friday. Winds will shift out of the northwest and could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour at their peak.

As for the cloud cover, expect that to linger through most of the afternoon. While this cold front is bringing the clouds and wind, it's bringing daytime highs down as well. Most of the coastal and inland valleys will experience temperatures from the mid-50s to mid-60s, while the beaches will stay closer to the mid-50s and low 60s.

More changes are on the way for the weekend as temperatures will trend up and in some cases be in the 70s and 80s.

