Inland communities warm up this weekend with areas of smoke from the Gifford Fire

Gifford Fire forecast:

Areas of smoke are expected to impact portions of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties through at least the rest of this weekend due to the Gifford Fire.

Detailed weather forecast:

Hi, Central Coast!

This weekend, we are seeing warm conditions in the forecast, as a ridge of high pressure is extending into the region from the east.

However, a trough of low pressure farther south along the Pacific Coast will bring light to moderate onshore flow, with enhanced sundowner winds across the southwestern portion of Santa Barbara County.

A few spots around Refugio and Gaviota could experience wind gusts near 45 mph on Saturday.

The seasonably dry air mass will keep most areas cloud-free, except for night through morning low clouds and patchy fog from the marine layer moving over the beaches and in the coastal valleys.

The upper-level trough of low pressure is expected to maintain a deep marine layer, preventing fog from becoming particularly dense through early next week. Clouds and fog are expected to clear by the late morning or early afternoon.

On Sunday, temperatures will be seasonably warm in most locations, with high temperatures projected to range from the 70s near the coasts to the 80s and 90s over in the interior.

-Eddie