Inland heat peaks Thursday but backs off over the weekend

July has been interesting for the Central Coast, with more of a June-like feel at beaches and near coastal valleys with a lot of marine cloud cover. Inland temps are definitely more July-like. We've had a lot of days above average, and Thursday is no exception with highs right around 100. Even when temps have backed off they sag to near average. Fortunately, we've avoided long excessive heat runs.

This forecast is interesting in that the PacNW will be very hot, with some highs in the 90s and triple digits.

At the beaches and near coastal valleys we'll see the continued marine influence, clouds for the night and morning hours with clearing but also afternoon onshore breezes. This will continue to keep temps outside of the interior controlled.

A trough finally rolls thru the PacNW over the weekend which will relieve their excessive heat and also back off our temps a bit as well inland.