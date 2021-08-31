Inland valley daytime highs are expected to trend down to below seasonal averages

The mild onshore flow is allowing fog to settle in over the central coast Tuesday morning. It's likely that commuters will experience drizzle and dense patches of fog throughout the morning drive before it starts to mix out across the valleys by late morning.

A trough of low pressure that will be digging into California's coastline is bringing cooler daytime highs to the central coast, particularly the inland valleys. The interiors will be faced with temperatures in the 80s, which is quite the contrast compared to Monday's daytime highs. Paso Robles reached 106 degrees Monday, just four degrees off from its record set in 1957.

Coastal valley communities will see temperatures between the low to upper 70s, while the coastal communities will hold onto the 60s for Tuesday.

Cloud cover will be stubborn to clear along the coast Tuesday, especially as northwesterly winds remain fairly mild. Coupled with the cloudy skies will be the slight chance of rain, which forecast models are showing along the south coast close to 9 a.m. The scattered and light shower activity could travel into northern Santa Barbara County through the early afternoon hours as well.

The cooler conditions will continue through Wednesday before a slight warm-up Thursday, which will carry over into the weekend. However, temperatures are expected to be closer to seasonal norms.