Inland valley temperatures heat-up Wednesday ahead of an even warmer weekend

As high pressure continues to build, it will influence daytime highs across the inland valleys. As a result, an excessive heat watch will go into effect starting Friday morning and last until Monday evening. When a watch is issued, it means there is potential for conditions to reach a certain threshold, which in this case would be temperatures up to 108 degrees. The watch will cover the interior valleys across San Luis Obispo County.

The inland valleys will have daytime highs from the upper 70s to the upper 90s, with the warmest conditions across the inland valleys of San Luis Obispo County. Coastal valley communities will stay between the low and upper 70s Wednesday with the potential for temperatures to increase five to ten degrees by Thursday. Along the coast, daytime highs will range from the mid-60s to the upper 70s with the potential to reach the low 80s by the end of the week.

The fog is back Wednesday morning but it's not as prominent as it was Tuesday. The onshore flow has weakened slightly, which is why cloud cover is taking a little while longer to develop, however, clouds will still be there throughout the morning but will mix out by the afternoon to make for a sunny day.