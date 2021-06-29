Inland valley temperatures start to trend down Tuesday

Northwesterly flow is still a factor Tuesday morning but it is starting to weaken, which is why commuters will see more marine layer and fog throughout the morning commute. Clouds will gradually mix out through late morning into the afternoon making for a partly cloudy day along the coast and a mostly clear day for the beaches.

The high-pressure system that has been bringing the heat to the region will continue to break down Tuesday, which means daytime highs across the inland valleys will start their descent towards seasonal averages. However, we won't be getting there just yet. Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 100s Tuesday before tapering off to the 80s and 90s Wednesday. Once temperatures trend down, southwesterly winds will develop over Paso Robles and could peak around 30 miles per hour.

Over the coastal valley communities, daytime highs will range from the 70s and 80s and skies will be mostly clear by the afternoon. Clearing will take a little bit longer along the coast and daytime highs will trend down by a few degrees, ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

There will be more changes on the way as thunderstorm activity remains in the forecast over the inland valleys and foothills of southern California. The thunderstorm activity will likely stay put over the Sierra Nevada's as the central coast receives overnight mist and drizzle. By Wednesday, monsoonal moisture will move in over the region, which will result in cloudy skies and higher humidity levels.