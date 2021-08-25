Inland valley temperatures stay mild Wednesday before late-week warmup

Cloud cover was patchy over the coastal valleys in northern Santa Barbara County Wednesday morning as skies stayed relatively clear over the south coast. The clearing pattern will be gradual, once again, through coastal valleys and along the coast.

Daytime highs over the coast will stay mild and range from the low 60s to low 70s, while coastal valley communities will be closer to the low to mid-70s. Over the inland valleys, daytime highs will continue to be slightly below average, ranging from the low to upper 80s.

Changes in the forecast are on the way as high pressure will build over the desert southwest, resulting in a warmup that will begin Thursday. As this happens, peak temperatures across the interiors will be closer to the low to upper 90s through the weekend.

Aside from the temperature spike, sundowner winds are making a return to the south coast Wednesday evening. By Wednesday night, wind speeds will have the potential to reach advisory levels and close to 40 miles per hour.