Inland valleys getting a break from the heat but only during the weekend

Interior valleys were on a triple digit trend during the past week, but things are finally going to cool down at least during the weekend.

Friday brought a mix of warm temperatures and mostly clear skies. Near the coast, beaches woke up to patchy dense fog and felt the marine layer push in with clouds lingering around.

Morro Bay had a high of 62 degrees while Pismo Beach was in the mid 70s.

The coastal valleys saw a sun, cloud mix with winds picking up in the afternoon. San Luis Obispo saw a high of 83 degrees and Santa Maria stayed a bit cooler in the 70s.

The big change is coming for the inland areas, but Friday brought more triple digits in Paso Robles with a high of 106 degrees. Atascadero was also in the triple digits while Santa Ynez saw a high of 94 degrees.

Because of these hot temperatures, there was a heat advisory in effect until 7 P.M. on Friday.

The advisory is no longer in effect in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, but it was extended until Saturday at 7 P.M. in the San Joaquin Valley, which includes Kern County and Fresno County.

The Central Coast will see overnight foggy conditions with morning low clouds especially near the coast.

During the weekend, beaches will remain in the low 60s.

Morro Bay is expecting a high of 61 on Saturday and 60 degrees on Sunday. Pismo Beach is holding to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and Santa Barbara is staying in the mid 70s.

The big change is for the inland areas with temperatures dropping to the 90s in Paso Robles. Saturday is expecting a high of 92 degrees and 90 on Sunday.

Atascadero is also getting a break just in time for the 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite happening this weekend. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s with Sunday seeing a drop down to 84 degrees.

Coastal Valleys offering an in between. The cooling trend is bringing temperatures in San Luis Obispo down to 76 degrees on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

Santa Maria is expecting patchy foggy conditions then sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 70s.

If you take a look at the seven-day forecast, you can see a warming trend is bringing back those triple digits to the inland areas, even warming up the coastal valleys to the 80s.