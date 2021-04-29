Inland valleys will likely reach the 90s Thursday

An even warmer day is on tap for the central coast as a ridge of high pressure that's over the west continues to strengthen. As a result, an additional five to ten degrees of warming is possible.

For the morning drive, expect mostly clear skies with a few exceptions. Some lower-level fog has developed over Lompoc so that will be a factor throughout the drive, but expect clear skies by the latter half of the morning commute.

Daytime highs across the inland valleys will range between the mid-80s and mid-90s with clear skies and wind speeds up to 15 mph. Over the coastal valleys, it will be equally as hot as daytime highs are expected to range from the 80s and 90s as well. Wind speeds over this area will also peak around 15 mph and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Along the coast, temperatures will likely stay between the low to upper 70s and skies will be mostly clear. By the peak hours of the afternoon, northwesterly winds could gust up to 20 mph.

By Friday, the ridge will begin to weaken and offshore flow will also decrease. By the weekend, daytime highs will trend down by about 10 degrees, bringing temperatures back to near-seasonal averages.