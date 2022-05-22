Interior Valleys are really heating up, 10-15 degrees above average

The trend of low clouds in the morning continued Sunday, but majority of the area saw things clear out by early afternoon. The amount of marine layer should diminish in the next few days as the ridge taking over the area strengthens.

Winds have also been a bit of a nuisance throughout the day and are expected to pick up over night for the South Coast, but speeds will stay below advisory levels.

The warming trend has already started but temperatures will continue to rise through midweek, peaking on Wednesday. The interiors will be well above average, 15-20 degrees from normal. As for beaches, coasts and valleys, things will be warmer but closer to normal seasonal averages. Daytime highs will range from 70's to 80's.

The ridge that is raising temps will be directly on top of us by Wednesday, and will be replaced with a trough by Thursday. When that happens the marine layer will start to make a come back as well.

Temperatures will start a slow decline at the end of the week into the weekend, slipping back towards normal for the interiors and slightly below average for the rest of the forecast area.