Interior valleys brace for excessively hot weekend temps

A strong ridge of high pressure will bring excessive hot temperatures to the interior valleys and lower mountains this weekend through Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the San Luis Obispo interiors and mountain ranges as well as the Cuyama Valley until Monday at 9 p.m. Temps up to 113 degrees are expected.

In addition, a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Santa Barbara County mountains through Monday evening with temperatures up to 104 degrees expected...hottest Saturday and Sunday.

This combined with low humidities and gusty afternoon winds created elevated fire conditions.

Weekend Forecast: Heat will be prevalent in the interior valleys with clear skies and triple digits on tap. Coastal valleys and beaches will be pretty warm too pic.twitter.com/VMYW3u1xhJ — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) July 9, 2021

Temps in the hottest interior areas should approach or reach record levels during the period.

On Saturday, daytime highs are forecasted to be 111 for the interior valleys, upper 80's for the coastal valleys, and mid to upper-70's at the beach.

Coastal fog is expected in the early morning and late evening hours at the beach and will gradually expand inland each night through next week.

However, the skies will be mostly clear through this weekend.

Good onshore gradients to the N and E this afternoon will help the heat to be less pronounced for the coastal valleys.

Slight cooling is expected Mon for the interior areas and deserts where it will still remain very hot.