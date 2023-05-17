Interiors are holding on to those warm temps while foggy conditions persist by the coast

A persistent cycle of dense fog and cloudy skies is dominating the forecast in coastal communities.

Tuesday was no different with a sun-cloud mix keeping our beaches on the cooler side. Interior valleys are holding on to those warmer temperatures. Paso Robles, for example, saw a high of 95 degrees.

The dense marine layer kept highs in the low 70s for San Luis Obispo, upper 60s for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

Mild winds picked up in the afternoon and slowly died down into the evening. Peak wind speeds for Santa Barbara were 10 mph, 17 mph for Santa Ynez, 15 mph for Paso Robles and 13 mph for Santa Maria.

You can expect lows for Tuesday in the 50s for most of the Central Coast. By the coast, foggy conditions will creep in and are expected to linger into Wednesday.

Despite the relatively quiet forecast, we do have a 15 to 20% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains.

Cloudy conditions will persist Wednesday morning and afternoon. The warm up continues across the board.

Inland areas will hold on to the mid 90s on Wednesday, coastal valleys in the upper 70s, and beaches in the mid to lower 60s.