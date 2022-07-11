Interiors will see some major heat this week

Micro climate action was in full force Sunday and will continue to be throughout the week. Low clouds and marine layer has been the saving grace for the beaches and coastal valleys as heat pummels the interior areas.

Highs across the interiors sat in or near the triple digits and will stay there for most of the 7-day forecast. The ridge that has been dominating the area is beginning to break down as we start the work week, that will intensify the marine influence and even drop our interior temperatures into the 80's.

As the ridge breaks down on-shore flow will increase, which will deepen the low clouds through Wednesday. Temperatures towards the water will tell a very different story compared to places like Paso Robles. Highs by the beaches and coastal valleys will sit in the 60's to 70's.

The ridge will start to rebuild mid-week meaning the mini break from extreme heat is short lived for the interior valleys. Triple digits come back and stay back for consecutive days, Thursday through Sunday.