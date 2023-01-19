Isolated light showers Thursday are the last of our rain chances for a while

Good Morning Central Coast!

Our pattern has certainly changed substantially since last week. A few scattered showers are possible today as the tail end of a cold front pushes into the region.

This will be a small system with just a few hundredths of an inch of rain expected from the early morning in San Luis Obispo county to the early afternoon on the South Coast. Clear skies return by this evening.

The forecast does stay on the cooler side in general through the weekend and into next week. Most computer models agree there should be a mostly dry run of weather through the end of the month. The issue moving forward will be occasional strong winds. After the front passes Thursday high pressure comes in a produces some offshore winds for Friday.

The pattern will keep temps a little cooler than average thru next week.

We do have some high surf and some coastal flooding potential continuing.

Breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet are likely thru Friday for the west-facing Central Coast with the highest on the west to northwest-facing beaches.

Dangerous rip currents are expected for most beach areas.

There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory until Friday at 10pm. Flooding of seawater is likely over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways.

Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected.

Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of seawater in low-lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Even higher tides are forecast for Thursday through Monday with tides 7.4 feet or higher, peaking Friday through Sunday near 7.7 feet between 8 AM to 930 AM. Coastal flooding is likely to persist through early next week.

