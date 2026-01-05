Isolated showers kick off the forecast, but sunshine returns soon

Good morning, and happy Monday Central Coast!

It has been a soggy set of days for the region, but we aren't done yet. A low-pressure system is tracking over Northern California and will bring heavy rain to the northern half of the state. For us, we have just a few isolated showers and no major issues.

Today will hold some isolated showers throughout the day. Most will be before noon today. Rain is in the forecast all the way through Wednesday of this week, but it will be similar to today, with isolated showers. Most spots picking up just hundreds of an inch, and some additional cloud cover.

As for advisories, there are just 2 to bring to your attention. The first is a high surf advisory in effect through 9pm Monday night in our western-facing beaches. There are large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents.

The other is a Beach Hazard Statement in effect along the Southcoast through 10am this morning. There are dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf focused across west facing beaches expected.

With that said, it's important to remember that local emergency officials are still advising you to stay out of the water due to the rainy conditions. More bacteria will be present in the water from runoff.

Alright, now that we've gotten the rain and advisories out of the way, here is a look at temperatures you can expect today. Most will be right around 60, that is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast. We have rain chances for today, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but that will be isolated. I have kept rain icons out of the forecast because on the whole, the three days will be clear. Temps will slowly warm up into the latter half of the week with mild temps and sunshine here for the weekend.

For the further extended forecast, we are looking at a milder and drier pattern through the middle of the month.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian