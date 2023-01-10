It's not over yet, new round of rain to wash over Central Coast Tuesday morning

Good morning Central Coast!

Yesterday was a very eventful weather day, I hope everyone is safe. According to the national weather service, this has been the most impressive storm since January 5-7th 2005. 5 to 10 inches

(locally 15 to 15.50 inches!) of rain has already fallen across the coastal foothills in SLO/SBA/VTA with 2-4 inches across the flatter portions of the csts/vlys.

San Luis Obispo is reporting 5.59 inches in the last 24 hours! to see a full list of rain totals check this link.

While the heaviest rain fell Monday, it's not over just yet. More rain is already pushing its way into the northwest portion of San Luis Obispo. That rain band will move southeast across the region throughout the day bringing rain to Santa Barbara county by mid morning.

From this system rain rates will not fall as fast generally not passing .50 inch per hour with the exception of T-storms which could accelerate rain fall to 1 inch per hour. If thunderstorms materialize, damaging winds and hail are also possible.

Rain totals for this system will range from .5 to 1 inch of rain across the csts/vly and 1 to 2 locally 3 inches across the mtns and foothills.

There are still several advisories in place including the flood warning. The flood warning is in place for San Luis Obispo and Sana Barbara counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Some areas have seen water run off from the lull in the rain, but with more rain on the way that could change. Do not drive thru flooded areas, do not enter flood water.

Wind will also be picking up ahead of this new band of rain. .The high wind warning remains in effect this morning, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Santa Lucia Mountains and San Luis Obispo County Mountains it will be in effect until 10 a.m. For the Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains it's in place until 4 PM Tuesday.

The wind advisory is also in place for San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. This advisory is set to expire at 10 a.m. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. expected.

Conditions will calm throughout Tuesday and aside from some spotty showers Wednesday afternoon, we should see a dry break until the weekend. We will see some warming but not much sun, lots of mid/high level clouds will pass over the area before more rain Saturday.

From Saturday to Monday there is some sort of chance of rain over the entire area for the entire time. The best chance of rain looks to be Saturday afternoon and evening with totals maxing out around 1-2 inches.