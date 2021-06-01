June Gloom is back as onshore flow persists

A strong marine inversion that is coupled with onshore flow will keep the beaches cloudy and foggy Tuesday, while most valley areas will gradually clear throughout the morning.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to bring warmer temperatures to the inland valleys while daytime highs at the coast will stay cooler and in some cases below normal. For Tuesday, daytime highs over the valleys are expected to range from the low to mid-80s, but will likely increase to the 90s by Wednesday. The coastal valleys will stay between the mid-60s and mid-70s while most beaches will stay right around the mid-50s and low 60s due to the marine layer.

The southwesterly flow at the coast will be light and at or below 10 miles per hour at its peak Tuesday, which will really allow for the fog to settle in. While the marine layer is staying primarily over the beaches through the afternoon hours, there will be more of a push through mid-week over the coastal valleys as well, which will result in cooler daytime highs.