Below average temps continue with gradual warming on Thursday

Happy Tuesday!

Well below normal temperatures and low clouds will remain. There will be some better clearing for most areas this afternoon however. Temps are cooler but still 3 to 8 degrees warmer than yesterday with more sunshine.

Gradual warming will start Thursday and continue through early next week with decreasing low clouds. Temperatures could reach 10 or more degrees above normal early next week.

Temps will be in the upper 70s in Paso Robles on Tuesday but by Friday they'll reach the upper 80s, lower 90s. San Luis Obispo will remain in the upper 60s over the next couple of days. The area will then warm up to the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Sundowner winds across the Santa Barbara south coast and Santa Ynez range are expected through this week with the strongest winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

A wind advisory is expected to be issued from 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Gusts between 35 and 45 mph can be expected with the strongest between Gaviota and Refugio.