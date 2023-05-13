Continued warming is expected throughout Mother's Day weekend

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

Dry and sunny conditions welcome Mother's Day weekend on the Central Coast.

Continued warming is expected today through the weekend. However, cooler temps are expected near the coast into the night.

Temp highs on Saturday will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to about 70 inland. Northwest winds will be about 15 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will bring lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds will be about 15 mph in the evening.

Temperatures ease a bit off on Sunday but stay warm for the most part thanks to onshore flow. Some areas will wake up to low cloud coverage in the morning which will tamper off and open the door for sunny skies.

As a ridge of high pressure moves into the area we will see temperatures really increase on Sunday with highs in the 90s for the interiors and temperatures in the coastal valleys reaching the 70s and 80s.

The cooldown that we see into the work week is expected to last a few days before the high pressure reestablishes itself. This will bring highs back up next week and keep them there into the extended forecast.

Have a great day!