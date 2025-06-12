Cool beaches and warm interior this weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Coast! We are so close to the weekend, filled with mild temperatures in most areas!

On the interior, we'll still be seeing warmer temperatures that are in the 90s, but relative to earlier this week, we are seeing a cool down. You can also expect some gusty south coast winds.

In terms of fog, it should clear up by the afternoon. Tomorrow should be a nice, clear day at our beaches.

Our weekend forecast is holding steady at upper 50s at the beach, mid-70s in our coastal areas, and low 90s inland.

On Monday, we'll see a slight cool down in some areas, but temperatures will be rising right back up come Tuesday.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!