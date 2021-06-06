Low clouds and fog throughout the coast on Monday

A strong onshore flow will continue to bring in a cooling trend into the inland areas on Sunday and through the middle of the week. Persistent low clouds and fog will bring in much cooler temperatures along the coast as well.

Monday is set to be one of the coolest days in the coastal and inland areas with some possible drizzle on the coast.

Temperatures across the coast will be in the upper 60s and 70s. Inland will see temperatures anywhere in the mid 70s and upper 80s.

Afternoon temperatures will begin to warm up again by Thursday across the Central Coast.

Southern Santa Barbara County will start seeing some gusty winds on Tuesday which may increase fire weather concerns, especially in the foothills and mountains.