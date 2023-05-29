May Grey is sticking around for our Memorial Day and into most of the work week

Hello Central Coast!

May Grey is sticking around for our Memorial Day and into the work week. June Gloom is definitely at play here.

There will be limited clearing from the cloud cover we have been seeing throughout the past few days due to the strong onshore flow pattern that is causing the marine layer to deepen, as it keeps temps moderately cool.

This is all thanks to a low pressure sitting just to the north of us and bringing continued cloud cover and onshore winds.

On Wednesday a cold front arrives in our region keeping temps cooler than average. Wednesday also looks to be the cloudiest day.

This also brings another chance of drizzle in the morning hours.

The real change starts to happen by the end of the week. The most drastic temp changes will be noticeable on Saturday with our interiors warming up into the 80s.

Here's a look at our extended forecast for some Central Coast areas.

Have a great Monday!