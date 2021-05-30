Mild Temperatures for Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend you can expect temperatures to stay mild.

Night and morning marine clouds will continue throughout the weekend. This will bring in pockets of mist and drizzle into the Coastal Valleys. Overall, clearing should be good each day but there will be some slower clearing at beaches.

Interior valleys will see some clouds but will clear up and see some warm temperatures into the '80s.

A few small craft advisory will be in effect throughout the weekend as well as a wind advisory that will begin on Saturday at 6 pm in Santa Barbara County and will run through 3 am on Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will heat up the inland valley on Sunday and temperatures will see low to mid 90's.

At the coast temperatures will remain mild in the low to upper 70's.