Onshore flow will bring in cooler temperatures into inland areas this weekend.

Low clouds and fog will remain and bring even cooler temperatures along the coast.

Night and morning low clouds will persist with some afternoon clearing at the coast. Some beaches will struggle to fully clear out resulting in some areas remaining cloudy much of the day.

Coastal valleys will top out in the high 70s this weekend. Beaches will see temperatures in the 50s and 60s with inland temperatures dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend.

Wind conditions will remain mild throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Monday is set to be one of the gloomiest and coldest days in the upcoming week bringing max temperatures to drop in our coastal valley anywhere from 4 to 8 degrees.

Cool temperatures won't stay all next week in those inland valleys. There will be a warming trend again by the middle of the week.

