Rain is on the way for the Central Coast

A system approaching the northern part of California will make its way west to east of our forecast area starting Sunday night and tapper off Monday evening.

This system will bring one to three inches of rain to SLO and Santa Barbara Counties with rain fall amounts lessening the nfurther south the system goes.

Moderate to heavy rain fall will start in San Luis Obispo County Sunday evening with rain calming down into Monday.

Santa Barbara will see the majority of rain Monday morning, and dries out into Monday night.

The highest rainfall amounts will be at south facing slopes such as the Santa Lucias and Santa Yenez mountains.

Winds will be gusty ahead of the rain Sunday night in SLO and Santa Barbara counties with gusts most likely nearing advisory levels.

As for temperatures, things have been cooler than season norms and will continue that trend with highs 7-14 degrees below normal Monday as rains and clouds take over the forecast area, associated with the storm moving in.

A high surf advisory is in place for the Central Coast and Ventura Coast through 10 p.m. Saturday evening, with wave heights from 6-14 feet.

A wind advisory is in place until 3 a.m. Sunday for the Santa Barbara County area and mountains, expect gusts up to 45 mph.

As the storm approaches winds are expected to continue, so the advisory is expected to be extended.