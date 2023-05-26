Watch Now
Slight warm-up into Saturday as the marine layer scatters for a short period

Susan Oberholtzer posted this photo to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 26, 2023
Happy Friday Central Coast!

The long holiday weekend is finally here. While this weekend is considered the unofficial start to summer, temps don't look to mirror that.

A break in the fog and cloud cover that we've been seeing for most of the week is dissipating from our area. That will allow for slightly warmer temps in the interiors today and into the weekend.

Saturday looks to be the warmest day for the long holiday weekend across our region. This will begin a short warming trend in the interiors, but it will not stay warm for too long, be sure to enjoy it while it lasts!

Here's a look a local lake temps for those headed out to those areas this weekend.

cachuma lake kc.jpg
lake naci kc.jpg
lake lopez kc.jpg

Another trough of low-pressure dives into the region for Sunday into Monday which will again deepen marine influence cooling temps back down.

Have a great weekend!

