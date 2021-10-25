Storm approaches bringing 1-3 inches of rain

A storm approaching will cause moderate to heavy down pour starting Sunday night into Monday morning.

The heavy cloud cover associated with the storm has already caused some light drizzle in northern parts of the forecast area.

For SLO county the heaviest downfall will happen overnight tonight and tapper off into Monday morning, while for Santa Barbara County the majority of rain will occur Monday morning.

This could cause some problems during your morning commute if you live in Santa Barbara, seeing as the heaviest rain will fall between 7 and 9 a.m..

Another concern is the Alisal fire burn scar.

With the burn being so fresh there is a higher risk for loose debris, which is why there has been a flash flood warning for the Santa Barbara County mountains and South Coast.

As rain increases so will winds, there is a wind advisory in place throughout San Luis Obispo and parts of Santa Barbara.

SW Winds will be sustained at 20-30mph and gusting up to 50mph then turning NW Monday evening.

In the long term the forecast looks calm, as a warming trend builds through the week returning temperatures to the mid to upper 70's.